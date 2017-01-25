The Media Arts Project and Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center present:

Frame + Form Screen Dance Festival

Friday, February 24 Screening, 7:00 p.m. BMCM+AC at 69 Broadway

Saturday, February 25 Workshop, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. BMCM+AC at 56 Broadway

The Media Arts Project and Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center present the Frame & Form Screen Dance Festival. The first of its kind in Asheville, this two-day festival highlights dance that is created specifically for film and video. Screen dance is an inherently interdisciplinary genre and crosses the disciplines of dance, performance, visual art, cinema and media arts.

The Frame & Form Screen Dance Festival begins with a screening on Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m at BMCM+AC, located at 69 Broadway in Asheville. Programming includes a screening of the 1986 BBC documentary Points in Space, a collaboration for the screen by choreographer Merce Cunningham, composer John Cage, and filmmaker Elliot Caplan, with an introduction by BMCM+AC Executive Director Jeff Arnal on the founding of the Cunningham dance company at BMC and the collaborative practice of Cunningham and Cage.

The second half of the program is an exciting collection of international contemporary shorts, curated by Sara Baird and Constance Humphries of The Media Arts Project. “This festival celebrates dance for camera and explores the relationship between the two. MAP is excited to offer a platform to highlight the choreographic structure in film and encourage dance film makers,” says The Board Chair of MAP Constance Humphries. Following the screening, the audience is invited to join in an open discussion about screen dance and the evening’s offerings.

On Saturday, February 25, from 1 – 5 p.m, a Screen Dance workshop will be held at BMCM+AC at 56 Broadway. This is a hands-on video/movement workshop. Participants will create original movement, capture it on video and then be involved in a live editing process. The result is a brand new piece that will be shown at the end of the workshop. Constance Humphries and Sara Baird of the MAP are facilitating. The workshop registration is limited to 10 people, so sign up early.

Ticket information and workshop registration at http://www.blackmountaincollege.org

Pricing: Screening $15; Workshop $40; Screening + Workshop $50

Frame + Form | Screen Dance Festival Trailer: https://vimeo.com/199662169