11 NILE COUNTRIES REDEFINE CROSS-CULTURAL MUSIC COLLABORATION

The WCU Bardo Arts Center is pleased to present “The Nile Project” on Monday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m.

A collaboration with universities across the state will bring music from 11 countries in east Africa, all connected by the Nile River, to North Carolina for a series of musical celebrations.

A cross-cultural collaboration, the Nile Project features artists who develop new songs drawn from the rich diversity of one of the oldest places on earth, home to more than 450 million people. The Nile Project uses their musical collaboration to inspire, inform and connect Nile citizens to help them collaborate on cultivating the sustainability of their river. Instruments from the Nile’s sources in East Africa and Ethiopia to the deltas in Sudan and Egypt come together creating new musical styles, supporting vocals in more than ten languages. The Nile Project was described by The New York Times as “a committed, euphoric international coalition” and NPR named the Nile Project’s debut recording one of five “must hear international albums”.

Experience the music of the Nile Project at Bardo Arts Center on Monday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for students, $24 for the general public, $20 for WCU faculty/staff.

Related Events

Monday, March 13

The Nile & African Identity, Discussion & Music Demonstration with Nile Project Musicians at Folkmoot

10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Folkmoot 112 Virginia Ave, Waynesville, NC 28786 We will explore the ways varying definitions of being “African” have affected Nile history. We will draw from examples of how the world music industry portrays African identity and share how the Nile Project represents a departure from traditionally­ exported African music. This event is free for students and $5 for the general public.

Monday, March 13:

Music, Citizen Engagement, & Water Resource Management Panel Discussion

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Room 130 Bardo Arts Center A panel discussion will be moderated by Bardo Arts Center Executive Director Denise Drury Homewood. Panelists include Dr. Lane Perry, Director, WCU Center for Service Learning; Dr. Roger Clapp, Executive Director of the Watershed Association of the Tuckaseegee River; Dr. Robert J. “Trip” Krenz, Assistant Professor, WCU Geosciences and Natural Resources; Lauren Bishop, WCU Director of Sustainability & Energy Management; and Mina Girgis, Founder of The Nile Project. This event is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, March 14:

Matinee Performance for Local Schools

10 to 11 a.m., Bardo Arts Center Performance Hall This is a matinee performance of the Nile Project geared towards students in 3 rd -8 th grade. If you are interested in this educational performance opportunity, please contact: (828) 227-2479. This event is $1 per student, chaperones and teachers come free. Homeschool students welcome.

Bardo Arts Center thanks our generous sponsors for their support; Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and The Ascent Partnership, an initiative of Harris Regional Hospital, Swain Community Hospital, and Western Carolina University.