Smart Bets: Story Parlor presents Good Grief!

Nope, it has nothing to do with A Charlie Brown Christmas. On Friday, Dec. 20, Story Parlor presents Good Grief! an evening of stories, music and poetry about navigating loss, suffering and grief during the holidays. The West Asheville listening room and narrative arts space knows loss, having been closed due to roof damage for 72 days following Tropical Storm Helene. In a letter to past and future attendees announcing the venue’s reopening, Story Parlor’s founder and artistic director, Erin Hallagan Clare, assures, “The opposite of destruction is creation, and that is precisely what Story Parlor stands to champion.” Good Grief! will provide the platform for four creatives — storytellers Raymond Barfield and Eldon Smith , poet Nickole Brown and musician Owen Walsh — to guide the audience in finding “good in the grief, joy in the world, and hope for the holidays.” Story Parlor is at 227 Haywood Road. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. event, which is open to ages 16 and older. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks will be for sale. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. avl.mx/edk Photo courtesy of Story Parlor

