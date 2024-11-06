Smart Bets: Vessels of Merriment

Cheers to Grovewood Gallery on its sixth annual Vessels of Merriment invitational exhibition, where form and function meet in the artistry of ceramic vessels created for drinking, serving and storing favorite libations. Handcrafted wine goblets, whiskey cups, flasks, jugs and pitchers made by 17 potters from across the U.S. will be for sale at the gallery Saturday, Nov. 9, through Tuesday, Dec. 31. Artists and studios represented are Evelyn Ward , Gillian Parke , Helen Purdum , Julie Covington , Ken Sedberry , Lawful Studios, Lisa Gluckin , Mangum Pottery, Nicole Hsieh , Reiko Miyagi, Rebecca Zweibel , Rebekah Strickland , Ronan Kyle Peterson , Ruth Hesse , Silver Run Ceramics, Tangled Studios and Taylor Robenalt . The show opens with a reception 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. At the event, the gallery will accept cash donations to support the River Arts District Association’s flood relief efforts. avl.mx/e8m . Photo of vessels by Silver Run Ceramics courtesy of Grovewood Gallery

