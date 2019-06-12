Seeking Silence In The Age of Social Media

Volume
25
/ Issue
47
June 12, 2019

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick
Overwhelmed and screen-obsessed: It’s the modern condition, but local silent meditation retreat centers offer, if not a cure, at least a blessed break from all the noise.

arts

food

  • Small bites: Father’s Day food events

    -by Thomas Calder
    Local restaurants plan for Father's Day. Also: Asheville Bee Charmer celebrates its fifth anniversary, Chris Smith leads an okra workshop and more.

movies

  • Screen Scene: Local film news

    -by Edwin Arnaudin
    Movies in the Park spotlights Black Panther, the deadline for Twin Rivers Multimedia Festival submissions is extended and more.

news