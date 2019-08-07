The Wild, Wild Best of WNC: Part One
We are pleased as all get-out to serve up Part I of the Best of WNC, our 25th annual compilation of what you, our readers, declare to be the cream of the crop of what this region has to offer. Yeehaw!
arts
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears keep the blues relevantWhen Lewis started writing his own material, his take on the blues reflected the influence of the more modern styles that had informed his musical sensibility. The result was something…
Smart Bets: The Children of DionysusAsheville artist Elizabeth Albright's solo show opens Aug. 9 at ZaPow Gallery.
Theatre review: ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ at Hendersonville Community TheatreA pop icon upends small-town sensibilities and stirs up some latent sexual tension in 1958.
Smart Bets: Linqua FranqaThe Athens, Ga. hip-hop artist plays The Mothlight on Aug. 9.
Four-day Asheville Comedy Festival returnsThe 51 comedians who made the cut for the 2019 Asheville Comedy Festival, previously known as Laugh Your Asheville Off, will perform at three venues (Diana Wortham Theatre, Highland Brewing…
Smart Bets: The Ex-OptimistsThe Asheville/Houston-based indie/noise rockers make their "local" debut Aug. 9 at Fleetwood's
food
Small bites: ASAP’s Local Food Experience returnsEntering its fourth year, ASAP's Local Food Experience returns to New Belgium Brewing Co. on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6-8:30 p.m. Also: Hole Doughnuts hosts book signing; Soverign Remedies teams…
movies
Screen Scene: Local film newsAsheville-based filmmaker Emma Keehan enjoys festival success while two actors with local ties appear in Quentin Tarantino's new movie.
news
Tourism Development Authority weighs in on proposed hotel banThe Tourism Development Authority discusses the proposed hotel moratorium during a July 31 board meeting.
Buncombe commissioners begin 2040 strategic planningThe board tagged a higher overall population, greater burdens associated with chronic health conditions and obesity, growing racial gaps in academic achievement, a rising jail population, loss of farmland, higher…
McHenry, Buncombe residents clash at Riceville town hallThe 10th Congressional District representative's constituents challenged him on issues including climate policy, Israel-U.S. relations and the behavior of President Donald Trump at his annual Buncombe County town hall on…