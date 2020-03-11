To the Stars: Kids Issue Part 1
Volume
26/ Issue
33
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Twyla Norby
For our annual Kids Issues, local K-12 students snapped up the challenge of creating art and writing around the theme of “My Big Adventure.” On the cover: Asheville Middle School eighth grader Twyla Norby’s artwork, “Fate Whispered Back,” includes the words: “She screamed to the stars ... and fate whispered back.”
arts
Three Asheville-based groups release new albumsThe Christy Lynn Band, Firecracker Jazz Band and Fireside Collective all launch new recordings with local shows.
Smart Bets: RoosterThe Asheville-based Americana/folk band plays a record release show, March 16 at The Grey Eagle.
Smart Bets: AlgiersThe rock quartet heads to The Mothlight on March 13.
food
Small bites: Sweet spots for Pi DayLocal bakeries are fit to be pied for Pi Day. Also: Area St. Patrick's Day food and fun, a sake tasting at WakuWaku, a PubCorps volunteer event at The Collaboratory…
movies
Screen Scene: Local film newsZimbabwean filmmaker Saki Mafundikwa leads events at UNCA and REVOLVE, and the monthly Asheville Filmmaker Mixer gets social at Highland Brewing.
news
Developer proposes 697 residential units west of cityFall Line Development wants to build 585 apartments or condominiums, 80 townhomes and 32 single-family homes on Pond Road, not quite half a mile north of the road’s intersection with…
Health officials ramp up preparations for coronavirus impactsWhile only two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, have so far been confirmed in North Carolina, local health department officials are working with state and…
Record-breaking turnout makes Buncombe primary picksMore Buncombe County voters — 81,887, or 41.79% of all eligible residents — took part in the primary elections that wrapped up March 3 than in any previous primary in…