To the Stars: Kids Issue Part 1

Volume
26
/ Issue
33
March 11, 2020

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Twyla Norby
For our annual Kids Issues, local K-12 students snapped up the challenge of creating art and writing around the theme of “My Big Adventure.” On the cover: Asheville Middle School eighth grader Twyla Norby’s artwork, “Fate Whispered Back,” includes the words: “She screamed to the stars ... and fate whispered back.”

arts

food

  • Small bites: Sweet spots for Pi Day

    -by Kay West
    Local bakeries are fit to be pied for Pi Day. Also: Area St. Patrick's Day food and fun, a sake tasting at WakuWaku, a PubCorps volunteer event at The Collaboratory…

movies

  • Screen Scene: Local film news

    -by Edwin Arnaudin
    Zimbabwean filmmaker Saki Mafundikwa leads events at UNCA and REVOLVE, and the monthly Asheville Filmmaker Mixer gets social at Highland Brewing.

