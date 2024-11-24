Unstoppable: Remarkable tenacity in the artists

Editor’s note: As part of our Fall Nonprofit Issue, Xpress reached out to a number of local organizations to learn how their work has shifted post-Helene. The “Unstoppable” series is available in its entirety in this week’s issue.

Stephanie Moore is the executive director of Center for Craft, a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to resourcing, catalyzing and amplifying how and why craft matters.

Xpress: How has your nonprofit’s focus shifted in the aftermath of Helene?

Moore: The Center for Craft’s mission to support artists and the craft community has taken on a heightened urgency in the region. Our immediate focus shifted from our long-term national programming to providing rapid emergency relief through the Craft Futures Fund. Initially created during the COVID-19 pandemic, this fund has been reactivated to help local artists and craft-focused businesses recover from the profound devastation Helene left behind. The loss of studio spaces, tools and entire towns means we are now dedicated to supporting artists’ basic needs and helping them rebuild their livelihoods. We are here to ensure that this community, which contributes so much to our region’s identity and economy, has the resources to recover and thrive again.

Could you share a positive story about your nonprofit’s interaction with the community post-Helene?

We have witnessed remarkable tenacity in the artists. One of our emergency relief recipients, a ceramic artist who lost her studio in the River Arts District, expressed deep gratitude for the support she received just days after applying. She told us that this grant provided financial assistance and gave her the strength to move forward. Reading these personal stories has been incredibly moving and a powerful reminder of our work’s impact on individual lives. Knowing that we can provide a glimmer of hope in such a dark time drives us forward, and we feel honored to stand alongside these artists in their recovery.

Based on the communities you serve, what are the most dire needs?

The craft community in Western North Carolina faces a range of urgent needs. Many artists have been displaced from their studios, lost essential tools and supplies and need help with basic living expenses. There is an immediate need to secure workspaces and funds to cover housing costs. Beyond the immediate financial burdens, the region’s craft sector faces a significant loss of infrastructure and the economic impact of decreased tourism, which sustains much of the local creative economy. Providing resources to help artists stabilize is critical to reviving the cultural heart of our community.

Beyond monetary donations, how else could community members support your mission?

Community members can support the Center for Craft and our mission in numerous impactful ways. For those with available resources, offering temporary studio spaces or donating supplies like tools, clay and other materials can help displaced artists get back to creating. Also consider purchasing locally made crafts for the holidays at the Show n Tell Pop UP Shop in the center’s Ideation Lab or the Big Crafty, get out to visit exhibitions and celebrate Western North Carolina’s rich craft heritage. Every gesture of support helps sustain the artists who bring creativity and culture to our region and strengthens our mission and our community’s resilience. Together, we can ensure that craft continues to thrive and inspire for generations to come.