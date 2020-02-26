Spice of life: Immigrants chefs shape Asheville’s flavor
Cover Design Credit:Olivia Urban
Cover Photography Credit:Hannah Ramirez
The cuisine of Western North Carolina isn’t strictly limited to Appalachian and Southern fare. The region boasts a wide range of global culinary representation supported by a strong local following. On the cover: Addissae co-owner and chef Neeraj Kebede.
arts
Smart Bets: MARThe Peruvian-born, Asheville-based artist plays an EP release show Feb. 29 at the Tina McGuire Theater.
The art of Ishmael is featured at OpenDoors Art Affair fundraiserOpenDoors celebrates and supports local students through its work, and the goal for this year's fundraiser is $210,000.
Podcast series ‘Palimpsest’ releases its third season"Palimpsest" releases new episodes bi-weekly on Tuesdays.
Smart Bets: Progressive jazz in the roundThree Southeastern-based improvisational groups perform Feb. 28 at Fleetwood's.
Smart Bets: ShapeshiftersThe work of regional artists Joshua Adams and Jiha Moon is currently on display at the Center for Craft.
food
Asheville’s immigrant chefs feed the local communityWestern North Carolina, which, despite a paucity of ethnic and racial diversity demographically, boasts a wide range of global culinary representation.
Small bites: Mother Ocean Seafood Market set to openOn Tuesday, March 3, Mother Ocean Market will host its grand opening. Also: The Whale: A Craft Beer Collective and 12 Bones team up for a leap year beer dinner;…
living
Farming on faith: A look at WNC’s truffle-growing undergroundExperimentation with cultivation of the prized subterranean fungus began in earnest in WNC nearly 10 years ago with a test orchard in Waynesville. But the handful of local truffles farmers…
movies
Screen Scene: Local film newsFirestorm hosts the U.S. premiere of a film based on an Asheville writer's book, and the submission period begins for the 2020 Micropolitan Film Festival.
news
News reports raise questions about incoming Asheville City Schools superintendentA lack of transparency, unusually generous contract terms, potential conflicts of interest and an extended recent absence are among the concerns raised about Gene Freeman, Asheville City Schools’ incoming superintendent,…
Newman, local hoteliers split on occupancy tax changes“The good news — if you’re someone who wants to see the hotel tax law changed — is that all parties seem to be in agreement,” Newman told Xpress. “They…
Candidates for N.C. House District 117 — Democratic and RepublicanCandidates in the Republican primary for the N.C. House of Representatives District 117 seat give their answers for the Mountain Xpress voter guide.
Candidates for N.C. Senate District 49 — DemocraticCandidates in the Democratic primary for the N.C. Senate District 49 seat give their answers for the Mountain Xpress voter guide.
Candidates for N.C. Senate District 48 — DemocraticCandidates in the Democratic primary for the N.C. Senate District 48 seat give their answers for the Mountain Xpress voter guide.
Candidates for Buncombe County Board of Commissioners — Democratic and RepublicanCandidates in the Democratic and Republican primaries for the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners seat give their answers for the Mountain Xpress voter guide.